CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

