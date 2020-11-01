CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

