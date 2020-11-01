CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

MDT stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

