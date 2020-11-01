CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.65 and a 200-day moving average of $328.34. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.