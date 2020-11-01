CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

