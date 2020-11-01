CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.