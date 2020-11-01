CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $925.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,004.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,517.07, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.