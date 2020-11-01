CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $157.96 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

