CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 328,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG opened at $125.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.