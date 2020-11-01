CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

