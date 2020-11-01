CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of VT opened at $78.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

