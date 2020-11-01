CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.