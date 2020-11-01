CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

