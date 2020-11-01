CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.