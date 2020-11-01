CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Biogen by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.15.

BIIB stock opened at $252.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

