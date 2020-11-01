CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 355 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK opened at $150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.81. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

