CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 198 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.96 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.