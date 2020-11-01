CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $189,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

