CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Danaher by 76.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $229.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

