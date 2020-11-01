CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,634,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.42 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

