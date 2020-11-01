CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 11,919 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Comcast stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

