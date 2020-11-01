Capitala Finance (CPTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. On average, analysts expect Capitala Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

