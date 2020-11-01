Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading 1% Higher

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 311,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 82,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Canopy Rivers to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Rivers from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

