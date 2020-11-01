Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIV. Pi Financial cut shares of Canopy Rivers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $367.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.53.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

