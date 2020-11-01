Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 29.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 323.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.