Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,461 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $350.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.78 and a 200 day moving average of $380.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.