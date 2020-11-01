Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $959,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

