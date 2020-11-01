Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

