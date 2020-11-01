Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $304.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

