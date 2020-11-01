Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $49,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.