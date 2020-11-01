Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

