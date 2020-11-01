Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 143,523 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 205,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.