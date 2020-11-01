Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.39.

NYSE MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.70 and a 200 day moving average of $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

