Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.70 and its 200-day moving average is $293.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

