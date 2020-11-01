Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $192,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

