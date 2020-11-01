Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,620 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $116,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

