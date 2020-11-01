Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $44.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,794 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,533,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

