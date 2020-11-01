Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $34.80 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $153.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.