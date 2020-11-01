Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.61 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,629,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.