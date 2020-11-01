Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

