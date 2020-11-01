Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $132,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,978,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $135.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.