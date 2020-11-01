Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,644 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,801,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.