Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 92,373 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $74,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

