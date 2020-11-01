Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Plancorp LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $305.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.