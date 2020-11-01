Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

