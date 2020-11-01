Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.93. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Several analysts have commented on CPE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

