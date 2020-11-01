California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB) Posts Earnings Results

California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

California BanCorp stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

