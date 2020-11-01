Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

