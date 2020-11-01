BWX Technologies (BWXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.80-2.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

