Business First Bancshares Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million.

BFST has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

